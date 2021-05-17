Love Locked Down: Okyeame Kwame, wife tell their love story in book

Okyeame Kwame, wife and other personalities at the launch

Source: Kwame Dadzie, Contributor

Celebrated Ghanaian music Kwame Nsiah-Apau popularly known as Okyeame Kwame and his wife Annica Nsiah-Apau, have launched their first book titled 'Love Locked Down'.

The book which chronicles their love journey and proffers solutions to some marital and relationship issues was launched on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Ecobank Headquarters in Accra.



The launch had reading sessions from dignitaries such as Professor Kojo Yankah, the founder of the African University College of Communications; Nana Nyarkoa Yankah, a queen mother at Agona Abodom; Matilda Amissah-Arthur, the wife of Former Vice-President Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur; and playwright Uncle Ebo Whyte.



Speaking at the programme, Okyeame Kwame and his wife Annica said their inspiration for writing the book was premised on the numerous calls they got from people who sent them messages to ask for relationship advice.



"About four years ago, we decided that why don't we put all these ideas in a book because, like any other species of animals we fight over the right to mate, we fight over what to eat, we fight over where to live, we fight over everything. But then we realised that the ability to become a human being is to be able to rise above these natural fights so that you'll be able to solve your all conflicts amicably," they said.



They added that it took them four years to put together the book with the help of Kyei Amoako and Eric Gyekye Amankwah in the United States of America, who organised their thoughts in the book writing process.

According to Okyeame Kwame, a percentage of the proceeds from the sales of the book will be used to resource some clinical psychologists who have availed themselves to offer professional help to people who have relationship problems.



The programme which came in two parts had performances from saxophonist Steve Bedi and Okyeame Kwame, and fast-rising crooner SugarLord.



Also in attendance were former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana, Bice 'Obour' Osei Kuffour; the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku; the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyemang; ace broadcaster Kwesi Kyei Darkwah, Reggie Rockstone and highlife artiste Kuami Eugene.



Others were gospel musician Diana Hopeson, social media sensation Moesha Boduong, among others.