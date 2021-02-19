Love at first sight possible – Pastor Otabil

Pastor Mensa Otabil, Leader of International Central Gospel Church(ICGC)

Pastor Mensa Otabil has said love, at first sight, is possible.

Talking about pre-marital relationships live on Facebook, Pastor Otabil noted that when two people see certain qualities they desire in a partner in each other the very first time they meet, that can be referred to as love at first sight.



Explaining further, the leader and founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) said: “It is very possible to meet somebody today and be very certain that this is the person you want to live the rest of your life with and it could come from different centres of your life.



“It could be a spiritual recognition where you might have spent time praying and thinking through whom you want to marry and being spiritually sensitive to it. So, you may meet somebody and instantly have spiritual knowing that this is the person. It may not be a physical attraction it’s just a spiritual knowing that this is the person.

“And it could also mean that you’re so clear about certain qualities in your mind that has always informed whom you want to be your partner and then you meet somebody and they exhibit that, and it could just be that they exhibited it unknowingly, but instantly, you just knew this is it. So you had a precondition and it's met by the other person.



“Many times it will be mutual and that is what people call love at first sight. Both of you meet for the first time and you just get to know that. Some people call it chemistry. I think it is not necessarily chemistry or chemical but it is because in your mind you’ve already settled the ideals you’re looking for and you meet somebody who has also settled the ideals and by some arrangement what you both expect in each other is about the same and the criteria is met and that will be what they call love at first sight,” he said.