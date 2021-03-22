Lovely moment Yaw Tog’s ‘young’ mother surprised him at the listening of his EP, ‘Time’

The newest sensation on the rap scene, Yaw Tog had a listening session for his seven-track EP dubbed ‘Time’ yesterday, March 2-, 2020, in the Garden.

The ceremony was attended by a lot of big names in the entertainment industry of Kumasi.



YFM’s NYDJ was the host of the show, while the likes of DJ Slim of Pure FM, DJ Rueben Of LUV/Nhyira FM, Mr. Bonez of Kessben FM/TV were all in attendance at the listening session.



The biggest surprise of the night, however, appears to be the lovely moment his mother and young brother came out to show their support to him.

His young-looking mother, who obviously did not tell him she will be there arrived at the venue in a beautiful all-black outfit to show love and support to her son, Yaw Tog.



That beautiful moment was captured in the photo and video below



