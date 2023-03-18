0
Lovely photos of Dr. Kwaku Oteng with his first wife and kids surface online

OTENG AND FAMILY7.png Dr. Kwaku Oteng with his first wife and two children

Sat, 18 Mar 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

Netizens are gushing over some viral photos of popular Ghanaian businessman, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, his first wife, and two children.

The Angel Group of Companies founder was captured in a shot with his son Samuel Acheampong, and daughter Fransisca Oteng, (a legislator cum newly appointed Deputy Gender minister).

Unclear what the event was, the family was captured in beautiful outfits while posing for the cameras.

In separate photos, Dr. Kwaku Oteng's first wife was seen in different glowy gowns and hairstyles to match.

The couple fed each other a piece of cake in some of the photos, while patrons cheered on.

The pictures have since garnered scores of reactions from netizens on social media after they went viral.

Check out the posts below:

EB/BB
Source: zionfelix.net
