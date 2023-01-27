'Lower your expectations on pastors, they are humans too' - Actress

Nigerian actress and ROK TV Channels founder, Mary Njoku

Actress and film producer, Mary Remmy Njoku, has advised people to lower their expectations on the men of God. She stated that pastors are humans and can make mistakes.

Mary in a post on her Instagram page stated that there are different kinds of men including kind men, wicked men, cheating men, lying men, violent men, dense men etc.



She stated that among these men God can call any of them. If such men are Ministers of God, they will exhibit their personality.



She added that it is important people reduce the expectation on men of God because they will exhibit their true personality as humans.



In her words,

“Men of God are men of God. Lower your expectations they’re human beings. God chooses disciples from what the society has to offer. Today we have….



Kind men 23, Wickied men 77%, Cheating Men 97, Lying Men 98%, Violent Men 62%, Mumu Men 71%, Smart Men 41%, Proud Men 95, Humble Men 42.



"So there is a very high probability that any of these people can be called to serve. Though the spirit is willing sometimes the flesh is weak. Cut them some slacks. This isn’t an attack o!! Of you cannot read to understand. Abeg rest!



Good morning, Note: The God na Man. Man na man. Shine your eyes and use your head”.