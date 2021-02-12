Luciya features Nana Fynn on new love song ‘Mensesa’

Budding Ghanaian Highlife artiste Luciya [L]

Ghanaian Highlife artiste Luciya has released her first single in 2021 titled ‘Mensesa’.

The Contemporary African artiste who is noted for her fascinating vocal and versatile performance featured Highlife Great Nana Fynn.



‘Mensesa’ was released to commemorate the celebration of love in the month of February, emphasizing the importance of love in the lives of couples.



Born Lucia Nana Yaa Akyaa Benefo, Luciya disclosed her inspiration was birthed out of the experiences of couples who are romantically connected and have made promises to be with each other no matter what the challenge might be.



‘Mensesa’ was recorded and produced by Nana Fynn.



Kindly stream and download ‘Mensesa’ on all digital music stores [Applemusic, iTunes, Boomplay, Spotify, Deezer, etc]

Luciya's musical journey



Knowing that her passion was singing, Luciya joined TV3 Mentor right after Senior High School in 2006.



In 2012, Luciya also auditioned for the Vodafone Icons, with the likes of Wiyaala.



During that same year, she met one of Ghana’s Best Voice coaches, Freeman Daniel who helped in bringing back Luciya’s confidence in her voice after her journey on Vodafone Icons was cut short.



With her new confidence and trained voice, she went ahead to audition for X Factor in 2013. Even though she didn’t make it to the live shows, she didn’t let that break her.

She became a part of the late Willie Roy’s Live Band, a vibrant Ghanaian band, known for their adroit routine at the Holiday Inn, Zarzars, Royal Nick Hotel, Royal Ambiance, Starbite-East Legon, Vienna City-Tema, and many other prominent places where they usually perform. Whiles with the Band, Luciya auditioned for the MTN Project fame in Ghana. During this same time, Luciya was amazingly discovered by her present music record label



L&G Media Partners. L&G Media Partners upon spotting her great talent, invested in hiring for Luciya a prominent voice coach – Kofi Asamoah and Manager/Creative Director – George Bosompim to boost her potentials as a great singer and performer.



Officially, Luciya has been penned to the label of L&G Media Partners and gratefully has two singles under her belt, dubbed: True Love & Love Is Not Enough which was released on August 28, 2015.



#TrueLove upon been released has gone super viral, making a substantial hit on African airwaves. The sound was proudly produced by Osibisa’s legendary keyboardist, Bessa Simons. An official music video has been unchained to complement the trending sound.



Luciya is a member of Bessa Simons band.