Ludacris arrives in Ghana as he commences work on an Afrobeats album

Ludacris. Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

American rap star and actor Ludacris is in Ghana.

The musician who last visited the West African country in 2019 during the activities marking the Year of Return returns this time with a different purpose.



According to the reliable information available to Ghana’s Hub For Pop Culture & Urban Entertainment – www.nydjlive.com, Ludacris is in the country to work with a number of producers and musicians as part of an Afrobeats album he is currently working on.



He has already established contact with Sarkodie.



In a video posted to the multiple award-winning artist’s Instagram story, Ludacris is seen enjoying Sarkodie’s signature jollof rice.



Ahead of his travel to Ghana, Ludacris was seen in a video with Ghanaian Billboard charting producer and musician Nektunez.

The musician will visit other African countries including Nigeria where he is expected to work with other musicians and producers.



Over the past few years, Afrobeats has become a toast of the West with a number of African artists including Wizkid, Burna Boy, Asake, KiDi, and many others dominating charts all over the world.



