Ludacris declares Ghana his 'Motherland' after collaboration with Sarkodie

Ludacris In Ghana Ludacris expressing his love for Ghana

Sat, 25 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana has won a special place in the heart of American hip-hop artiste Ludacris, who is currently in the country to working on his Afrobeats album.

Ludacris, known for his role in the “Fast & Furious” movie, was seen in a viral video eating jollof rice, a popular Ghanaian dish, with Sarkodie in an apartment.

In a tweet shared on March 23, 2023, Ludacris declared, “Live from the Motherland,” while rapping in the studio with Sarkodie.

This is not the first time the two musicians have collaborated, having worked together since 2012.

Ludacris has been embracing the Ghanaian culture and music scene, leading him to call Ghana his motherland.

He is currently working with various producers and musicians in the country to complete his Afrobeats album.

Although some have criticized the collaboration as less significant than similar works with Nigerian artistes, Ludacris' love for Ghana has won him many Ghanaian fans.

Sarkodie’s ability to showcase Ghana’s beauty and talent has also been praised by fans.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
