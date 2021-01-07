Lumba inspires me - Keche Andrew

Keche Andrew

The singer among popular music duo Keche, widely known as Keche Andrew has disclosed the legendary Hiplife musician Daddy Lumba is the inspiration behind his songwriting and performance.

Keche Andrew told Prince Benjamin on Class 91.3FM’s Class Drive show that he admires the ‘Aben Wo Aha’ hitmaker because his song lyrics are fraught with deep meanings and his songs are entertaining at the same time.



He said: “Every day I find myself talking about DL [Daddy Lumba]. I mean, sometimes you need to just sit down and think deep or even ask before you understand some of the things he talks about. He is very deep. When you get to understand, you realise that this is something of quality to just listen. I think it has affected my writing in that positive way”.



Keche Andrew, therefore, emphasised that the group takes a cue from Daddy Lumba’s artistry by making sure that their fans are served that song “that will make them stand up and dance and at the same time, when they sit and listen to the lyrics, we will be advising them”.



Keche Andrew, together with his counterpart who is a rapper, Keche Joshua form the group.

Keche hit the Ghanaian music scene in 2008 and has produced hits such as ‘Aluguntugui’, ‘Sokode’, ‘Today’ among others.



In 2020, Keche was blessed with a big hit ‘No Dulling’, featuring Kuami Eugene.



The GEM Media signees closed the year with "Good Mood" featuring Fameye.