Luminous beads can make your man ‘hard’ without having to touch him – Actor reveals

Ghanaian actor, Grandpa, has shared a little men’s secret concerning glowing or luminous beads to help women better their sex life or sex game.

In an interview with Adwen the Love Doctor on the country’s favorite adult show ‘In Bed with Adwen’, he disclosed that most men find it attractive when women wear luminous beads and if care is not taken, it can even make a man reach orgasm or cum without them having to have sex.



This came up while he was talking about the importance of bathing before love-making. According to him, cleanliness is next to Godliness, however, a lot of men do not like to bath before getting into the act of sexual intercourse with their partners.



“We always say that most women are not neat but men are not excluded. Personally, before I will have sex with a woman, I don’t care if she came from two houses away. I will still insist we take a bath first. Even with that, we can start our love-making in the bathroom”, he said.

Grandpa continued, “Bath nicely, apply some powder where necessary, use a nice perfume and wear a sexy nightwear. If you wear the rosaries or waist beads with neon lights in them that glow around your waist when the lights are out, you’ll realize it can cause your man to erect very well”.







According to the actor, luminous beads are a turn-on so much that even when a man is angry and he sees them on the waist of his wife or girlfriend, he can forget his anger and get in the mood.