Entertainment

Lutterodt rape comment 'insane', ban him from your platforms – Gender Minister to media

Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Mamle Morrison

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection Cynthia Mamle Morrison has described as “insane”, a comment made by George Lutterodt popularly referred to as Counsellor Lutterodt on live television on Thursday 9 July 2020.

George Lutterodt is in hot waters for claiming that “every rape victim enjoys the act before it ends.”



There have since been incessant calls by gender activists, a cross-section of celebrities and the general public on social media to bar him from the media airwaves.



Many have referred to him as a “rape apologist” who must not be given a platform to spew such unsavoury and insensitive remarks. Prominent among them is actress Ama K Abebrese, who has started a movement to petition the Ministry of Communication to bar Mr Lutterodt from the airwaves.



Commenting on the development, the Gender Minister said that Mr Lutterodt’s action was wrong and should not be condoned.



She noted that it was not really about gathering signatures but he must be banned from speaking in the media with immediate effect.

Speaking to Valentina Ofori Afriyie on 12 Live on Class91.3FM on Friday, 10 July 2020, Mrs Morrison stated that she “was surprised a sane human being can sit on radio and television and make some utterances.”



“Has he raped somebody before? Does he know how rape victims feel about being raped… it is sad that the interview went on. What was the programme about? How can somebody behave like that? This is so insane. This is just not right,” she stated.



She indicated that Ama K Abebrese reached out to her concerning gathering signatures for the petition, which the Ministry would have a look at, adding, however, that the “counsellor” should not be entertained on the airwaves.



Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, actresses Leila Djansi, Juliet Ibrahim, Lydia Forson; musicians EL, Joey B; Nana Aba Anamoah and comedian DKB, among others have also condemned Counsellor Lutterodt for making such comments.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.