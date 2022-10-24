2
Lydia Forson celebrates her 38th birthday looking stylish

Lydia Black Braids.png Lydia Forson turns 38

Mon, 24 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has given netizens something to love about her when she shared a video of herself looking glorious on her birthday.

The actress in an Instagram post, graced the floors of a photo studio, looking like a real African princess with her unique curled-up braid.

She clad a black shiny gauze fabric with gathered puffs around the arm area with her sleek makeup and manicured nails.

In a caption, she shared with her over 2.8 million followers with the caption “38 Years. So much to say, not enough words; I’m just grateful.”

Her post followed over hundred wishes from colleagues and netizens.

Sister Deborah wished, “Happy Birthday!!! More wins! More money! More fun! More life!”

Yvonne Okoro added, “gorge..Happy birthday mama Lee” followed by Kafui Danku’s message, “Happy Birthday Gorgeous. More Blessings.”

Fameye, Sika Osei, Tonto Dikeh and many others made the actress's day special with their thoughtful messages.









ADA/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
