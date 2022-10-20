Lydia Forson earns Africa Movie Academy Awards nomination

Actress Lydia Forson

Ghana's talented award-winning actress, Lydia Forson has bagged a nomination in the 'Best Actress in a Supporting Role' category in this year's Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

Lydia will battle it out with the likes of Sanke Makhoba (South Africa), Ijeoma Grace Agu (Nigeria), Siti Amina (Tanzania), Maryam Waziri (Nigeria), Dorcas Shola Fapson (Nigeria) and Nse Ikpe Etim (Nigeria) for the prestigious African film award.



Announcing her nomination to fans on social media, she wrote: "Ghana let’s go!!" as she called for support.



She earned the nomination for her role in the 2021 movie "Borga" produced by Alexander Wadouh, Elaine Niessner and Tommy Niessner.



The 18th AMAAwards will take place in Lagos, Nigeria on October 30, 2022.





