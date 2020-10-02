Lydia Forson is first Ghanaian People’s Choice Awards nominee

Award-winning Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson has made history by being the first Ghanaian to bag a nomination for E! People’s Choice Awards.
The outspoken actress secured the nomination in the Africa Social Star Category.
She is in contention with Sho Madjozi (South African rapper), Zozi Tunzi (South African model), Wian (South African magician), Dimma Umeh (Nigerian Youtuber), Thuso Mbedu (South African actress), Karl Kugelmann (South African Tiktok star) and Elsa Majimbo (Kenyan comedian).
The ‘Perfect Picture’ actress, who could not hold back her excitement on social media, made the announcement while soliciting votes in order to win.
BREAKING NEWS ???? Mama, I made it on E! It’s been so hard keeping this to myself for weeks but I’m soooo excited to finally share it! Today I become the first Ghanaian to be nominated for E! People’s Choice Awards in the African Social Star Category - yes- E! I went from watching E! News to being The News! Just when I think I’m done, my ancestors smile down on me and say, “not yet”. Thanks to everyone who’s continuously shown me love throughout my career, especially on those days when I didn’t believe I had loved. Voting lines open today and you can vote via pca.eonline.com/af or on Twitter using the hashtag #lydiaforson #africansocialstar Let’s WIN THIS!!! Please share and VOTE ???? (link in my bio) ** you can for up to 25 times each day until voting closes. cc @eentertainment @eonlineafrica
