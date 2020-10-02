Lydia Forson is first Ghanaian People’s Choice Awards nominee

Lydia Forson is the first Ghanaian People’s Choice Awards nominee

Award-winning Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson has made history by being the first Ghanaian to bag a nomination for E! People’s Choice Awards.

The outspoken actress secured the nomination in the Africa Social Star Category.



She is in contention with Sho Madjozi (South African rapper), Zozi Tunzi (South African model), Wian (South African magician), Dimma Umeh (Nigerian Youtuber), Thuso Mbedu (South African actress), Karl Kugelmann (South African Tiktok star) and Elsa Majimbo (Kenyan comedian).

The ‘Perfect Picture’ actress, who could not hold back her excitement on social media, made the announcement while soliciting votes in order to win.



