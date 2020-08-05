Entertainment

Lydia Forson responds to Akuapem Poloo's allegations

Lydia Forson says allegations that she treated her colleague actress, Akuapem Poloo badly are false

Lydia Forson has responded allegations Akuapem Poloo has levelled against her in a recent interview.

According to Poloo, Miss Forson has ditched an acting role because she realized that she (Akuapem Poloo) was going to be featured in the same movie as well. The young actress shed tears over the issue and dared Lydia Forson to deny it.



Poloo also recounted that "Something has happened before at Golden Movie Awards. When I was asked to go and present an award something happened behind the backstage," she said as revealed that the Lydia Forson boycotted performing a role at the awards ceremony just because she realized that she (Poloo) was on the programme as well.



In reaction to the story published by pulse.com.gh, Lydia Forson has reacted with a tweet saying that "these allegations are completely false. Both producers and organizers will confirm this. There’s enough room under the sun for all of us to shine. My truth".





These allegations are completely false. Both producers and organizers will confirm this.



There’s enough room under the sun for all of us to shine.



My truth. ???? @mimiandanigh #petersedufia https://t.co/SE2HO3aM7I — #letstalkaboutitwithlydia (@lydiaforson) August 5, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.