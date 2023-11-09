Lynx Entertainment sensation DSL shines with #BackToTheRoots EP showcase

DSL

DSL, the winner of TV3 Mentor X in 2021 and current Lynx Entertainment artiste delighted fans and music enthusiasts at the JamRock in Accra on Wednesday, November 28, 2023, with a mesmerizing listening party for his latest EP, #BackToTheRoots.

The event, attended by a diverse audience, kicked off with DSL and his band delivering a stunning performance of tracks on the EP. The Reggae and Dancehall-infused songs, including 'Truth,' 'Tell I How (Symphony Riddim),' 'Going Down,' and 'I’m High,' showcased the artist's growth and versatility.



Collaborating with esteemed producers Richie Mensah, Afroharmony Band, Raindrops, and Mr. Logic, DSL ensured a seamless blend of genres and a high-quality sound throughout the EP.



Among the attendees were DSL's proud parents and siblings, Lynx Entertainment family, fellow TV3 Mentor contestants, influential music executives, journalists, and a devoted fan base. The venue, adorned with a simple yet beautiful set, was illuminated by strategically placed lights, creating a warm and inviting ambiance.

DSL's live performance, a highlight of the evening, received cheers and applause from the captivated audience. Clad in all-black apparel, the artist's dynamic delivery and connection with the crowd left an indelible mark, earning him praise for not only the EP but also his stage presence.



Stream the EP here.



