Lyrical Joe details struggles, victories in Photo Album

Fri, 17 Mar 2023

 

 

Ghanaian rapper, Lyrical Joe unveiled his first studio album on March 17, 2023 titled ‘Photo Album’.

 

As the title suggests, the artiste flips through a collection of photographic memories brought to life by lyrics from his pen.

 

The 2022 VGMA ‘Best Rap Performance’ winner has put together this masterpiece to detail his journey so far.

 

According to Lyrical Joe, “Photo Album paints a vivid image of everywhere he has been and everything he has been through including the bad, the worse, the good, and the best of his life”.

 

The 15-track album features notable musicians such as Efya, EL, Medikal, Darkovibes, Sefa and AQ.

 

From the introductory track; ‘Two Eagles’ through to ‘Judas’ to ‘ABCD’ and to the remaining 12 records, fans will share in the pain and pleasure of the lyricist.

 

The rapper assembled some of the highly rated producers including Mix Master Garzy, ATown ,2Bars, Konfem, Sosawavegod, SoundIt, Phredxter, & JuiczXxx for the project.

 

Stream ‘Photo Album’ by the award-winning Lyrical Joe on all digital music  platforms.

