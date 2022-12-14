0
Menu
Entertainment

Lyrical Joe to crown successful year with new song “Blessed” featuring Darkovibes

Lyrical Joe Lj Ghanaian rapper Joseph Gamor, popularly known as Lyrical Joe

Wed, 14 Dec 2022 Source: GNA

Ghanaian rapper Joseph Gamor, popularly known as Lyrical Joe, is set to release his last song of the year, titled “Blessed,” featuring Darkovibes.

The song would be released on Friday, December 16, 2022.

The tongue-twisting rapper, Lyrical Joe, made this announcement on his social media handle, where he posted a flyer of the new jam.

Lyrical Joe, who is the reigning Best Rapper of the Year, said in an interview that the song “Blessed” seeks to reflect on a stellar musical journey in 2022.

“Well, this is my last song for the year, and when I reflect on everything that has happened to my life this year, I can only count myself as a blessing.

“I am dropping the song in December because it is a celebration song, and it is my way of crowning my year with joy and also giving fans something to jam to in this festive season,” he told GNA Entertainment.

Lyrical Joe further stated that he featured Darkovibes on this new joint because of his unique craft and needed his magic touch on his song.

“I expect this song to bring nothing but joy to every good music consumer out there, and hopefully it performs well,” he added.

Lyrical Over the years, Joe has dropped some groundbreaking singles, including “Self,” “5th August 5,” and “5th August 6.”

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea
NDC Polls: I have no choice; I’ll work with whoever delegates elect – Mahama
Bagbin becoming a tyrant, wants to turn parliament into a palace - Muntaka
Court remands Bukom Banku and his son over stabbing
‘I want to be president for only four years, challenge me’ – Ken Agyapong
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
I will pay for the printing of albums for all 275 constituency delegates - Alan
Caprice robbery incident: Two shot dead, one arrested - Police
My husband maltreated me - Nayas