M’ViTim set to release his debut single titled ‘Wo Di M’anim’

Emerging gospel act, Mensah Vincent Timothy with stage name “M’ViTim” is set to release his debut single “Wo Di M’anim” on aftown on 14th August 2020.

M’ViTim serves as the Project Manager for a West African Music Project called Mega Praise Projects.



The minstrel has shared the stage with outstanding gospel musicians including “Great I Am” hitmaker LaRue Howard, USA.



“Wo Di M’anim”, a song that assures man about the leadership and guidance of God was composed by M’ViTim in 2010. The song, with its harmonious melody and rich lyrics, promises to be remarkable as it was produced by Daniel Grant Andoh. This is a song every Christian should look out for.

M’ViTim has disclosed his plans to bless the Christian community with some of his amazing songs after this release.





Source: Timothy Mensah, Contributor

