M.anifest claims new crop of Ghanaian artistes have potential to break barriers and achieve global success

M.anifest, the Ghanaian musician, rapper, and record producer, is optimistic about the future of rap music in the Ghanaian music industry, stating that it has the potential to break barriers and achieve global success.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, the "Someway Bi" rapper expressed his satisfaction with the promising future of rap music in Ghana, highlighting the abundance of talented individuals in the country who, given the right environment and opportunities, can attain exceptional success both locally and internationally.



“Are there rappers that are coming up? Definitely, and some of them are scary good. I think the new era of rappers are going to be better than us because they have interacted with the globe in a different way,” M.anifest said.



He emphasized that maximum support and excitement were required for them to become unbeatable competitors on the global stage, which is currently lacking in the Ghanaian music industry.



He cited Black Sherif as an example, describing him as a rapper with a melody who is taking things to the next level.



“And also, just as we have been fortunate to build off the shoulders of the Obrafours and the likes, I think there is going to be a new crop of rappers who are going to be out of this world. I mean, look at Black Sherif, are you kidding? That is a rapper with a melody, and they are taking it to the next level,” he added.



M.anifest believes that just as he was fortunate to build on the foundations laid by the likes of Obrafour, the upcoming rappers will have their icons to learn from and build on to take rap music in Ghana to unprecedented heights.

