M.anifest goes hard on govt on latest single ‘We Dey Manage’

Ghanaian rapper, M.anifest has released his latest single titled “We dey manage”

The song criticizes the government for not doing enough to improve the standard of living of Ghanaians.



In the 3 minute song, the rapper observed that even though Ghanaians would be quick to speak about how they are ‘managing’ they were ‘barely afloat’.



He also complained about the infrastructural problems in the country, mentioning some challenges in the education and healthcare systems.

He said that even though Africa had a young population, governments have not been able to deal with the rising unemployment facing the youth.



M.anifest was hopeful that things will change.



