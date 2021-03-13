M.anifest’s collaboration with American Rapper Vic Mensa drops 19th March

Sat, 13 Mar 2021 Source: museafrica.com
Ghanaian Rapper M.anifest has announced and released the trailer for his first single for the year 2021 and it features American Grammy-nominated Rapper, Vic Mensah.
The two were spotted hanging around in December last year when Vic Mensa came to Ghana and speculations about a single coming from both rappers started hitting the internet.
The godMC however has confirmed the rumours by announcing his first single for the new year titled ‘No Fear’ will feature Vic Mensa and fast-rising Ghanaian Singer Moliy. The song is set to be released on 19th March.
