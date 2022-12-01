M.anifest serves EP with surprise M.I Abaga feature

M.anifest

Ghanaian celebrated rapper M.anifest has released a new extended play (EP).

The 6-tracker, a surprise in itself, houses an even bigger surprise: a collaboration with Nigerian rap legend and music executive M.I Abaga.



Yesterday, November 29, 2022, 'M dot', as he is often called, gave a hint concerning the feature by a Facebook post.



"One of the rap collabs you've been pestering me for for a while now is on" the EP, he wrote, teasing his fans about the project's Track 2: 'Too Bad'.



Featuring singers Anik Khan, A.Lee and Wavypae, the project is cunningly titled 'The E.P.ilogue', and serves as a concluding 19-minute remark for his 2021 long play (LP) called 'Madina to the Universe (MTTU)'.



Today, Wednesday, November 30, he also shared a photo of him and collaborator M.I much to the glee of his teeming social media fans.



Check out some of the multiple award-winning rapper's fans naming their favourites so far:









Producers on the project are: MikeMillzOn'Em, Guy Furious, Joey Turks, Rvdical the Kid and Drvmroll, with whom M.anifest has created some of his biggest hits.The 'E.P.ilogue' project was announced by the artiste and businessman with the note: "I love you all for riding with me. The joy is in the journey," perhaps a play on the motorbike image on the cover art and a hint at the conclusion of his international tour.