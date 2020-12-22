M.anifest to host #Manifestivities2020 with tickets selling at GH¢150

In 2019, rapper M.anifest hosted his biggest Manifestivities show.
He played his show at the Bukom Boxing Arena and had other A-list musicians such as Burna Boy and Adekunle Gold showing up on the stage to perform their hits back to back.
All of that added up to the massive December in Accra celebration.
In the early parts of the year, people were already looking forward to December and what new thing M.anifest and his team will do.
However, COVID-19 had other plans.
Due to this, M.anifest is hosting a rather scaled-back edition of Manifestivities this year.
On December 30 2020, M.anifest is hosting Manifestivities 2020 with an intimate affair.
The show will be a hybrid of in-person and virtual event. The tickets are selling at GH¢150, venue for the show is Enclave Gardens, East Legon.
????#Manifestivities2020 !!!
An intimate affair ????
Limited seating available so make sure to get your tickets ??
#ABSAGH #ItsUpToUs— M.anifest (@manifestive) December 21, 2020
????https://t.co/GOBZbcIFnn
????https://t.co/WdyC4MhiuU pic.twitter.com/nydDEhsQJl
