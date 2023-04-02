M3nsa shares how Black Sherif won the heart of Kamala Harris with his outfit

Kamala Harris and Black Sherif

Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif, had the opportunity to meet and engage with the Vice President of America, Kamala Harris during her visit to the country back in March.

The special occasion, witnessed Black Sherif, nicknamed Blacko, wearing a ripped pair of jeans with a shirt that had the inscription 'OAKLAND'. His look was complimented with a black baseball cap and sunglasses.



A section of social media users described Blacko's look as inappropriate for the occasion and added that a formal look could have been a perfect fit.



Rapper and producer, M3nsa, has disclosed that on the contrary, Kamala loved the young man's outfit.



"I was there. And guess what? He was literally the ONLY ONE who’s clothing the VP spoke about … and guess why? Bcos she’s from Oakland," he wrote in a tweet on April 2.



He added that it was love at fight sight for Kamala and Black Sherif who was in the company of other entertainers and creatives at the Vibrate Space n Accra.

M3nsa added that artistes must wear what makes them free and comfortable.



"They really bonded. She was ECSTATIC! And what does his t shirt say? It wasn’t even planned. The point of being an artist is to be free. Allow," he told critics.



I was there. And guess what? He was literally the ONLY ONE who’s clothing the VP spoke about … and guess why? Bcos she’s from Oakland. They really bonded. She was ECSTATIC! And what does his t shirt say? It wasn’t even planned. The point of being an artist is to be free. Allow. https://t.co/5ioH1HJwcg — M3NSA (@mensamusic) April 2, 2023









