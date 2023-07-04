MOG Beatz calls out Wei Ye Oteng over industry division amidst Sarkodie's track to Yvonne Nelson

Music producer, MOG Beatz

Renowned music producer, MOG Beatz has expressed his disappointment and concern over the growing division among fellow producers in the music industry.

The issue came to light after fellow producer Wei Ye Oteng accused a junior producer of sampling songs without giving proper credit, sparking a heated exchange on social media.



In response to a tweet by Wei Ye Oteng that has since been deleted, MOG Beatz, who considers the veteran producer a senior and someone he highly respects, expressed his disappointment.



He stated that this type of behavior is one of the significant reasons why the entertainment industry is facing the challenges it currently does, calling the division among producers ‘appalling.’



MOG Beatz tweeted, "Coming from a veteran music producer and someone I consider a senior... this is very disappointing, tbuh. One of the biggest reasons why our industry dey as e dey. This division amongst fellow producers is appalling!!"



Wei Ye Oteng's initial tweet shed light on his frustration with lazy producers who engage in stealing and claiming others' work as their own without giving proper credit.

While he didn't mention any names, his message highlights the issue of authenticity and plagiarism in the music industry and also encouraged up-and-coming producers to focus on developing their unique styles and not resort to copying others.



Wei Ye Oteng's tweet read, "Lazy producers all over town, stealing and claiming they are cooking beef. Dude, you stole a whole kitchen to help some cook beef? Just a copy, nothing extra. Give credit. Upcoming producers, keep being original, it pays. Just a matter of time. Shouts to Nathaniel Mensah."



This comes after Yvonne Nelson released her memoir titled ‘I am Not Yvonne Nelson’, which accused Sarkodie of impregnating the actress and asking her to get an abortion.



Generating anticipation among Ghanaians for rapper Sarkodie's response, he eventually released a diss track titled ‘Try Me’, produced by MOG Beatz, in which he addressed Yvonne's accusations of pregnancy and denial.





ADA/BB



You can also watch the latest episodes of E-Forum below.







Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment on GhanaWeb TV here:





Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:







