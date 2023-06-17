MOG Music criticizes Ursula Owusu, NCA in a fiery social media tirade

MOG Music calls out Ursula Owusu and NCA

Renowned gospel musician MOG Music has expressed his frustration with the National Communications Authority (NCA) for their interferances with the operation of telecommunication giant MTN Ghana.

In a series of passionate tweets, MOG Music shared his concerns and criticized what he perceived as incompetence within the regulatory body and its impact on customers.



In his first tweet, MOG Music revealed that he received a call from an individual working at MTN Ghana, who informed him about certain actions allegedly taken by the NCA.



This information led the musician to question the competency of the NCA's leadership.



“I have received a call from someone who works at @MTNGhana and if what this person told me is true then I think the BOSS at @NCAGhana is highly incompetent,” he said.



In subsequent tweets, MOG Music questioned the NCA's involvement in MTN Ghana's marketing decisions.



He expressed confusion as to why the NCA would advise MTN Ghana to increase prices while also raising concerns about the cancellation of the zone bundle, which, he said, had been beneficial for low-income individuals and students.



“Has @NCAGhana ever contributed to the marketing department of @MTNGhana? Why do you now tell them to increase their prices so some customers can leave to join the other networks? Why did you ask them to cancel the zone bundle that helped the poor and students?” he asked.

Directing his criticism towards the NCA's decision-making team, MOG Music called them highly incompetent and questioned why other telecommunication companies did not improve their marketing teams to match MTN Ghana's efforts.



The musician voiced his frustration at the impact of the NCA's decisions, emphasizing that citizens now have to suffer due to what he perceived as poor leadership.



“The whole team who sat down to make this decision is highly incompetent. What stopped @VodafoneGhana and @airteltigoghana from upgrading their marketing team and skill to match up the marketing of @MTNGhana,” he stated.



In a direct appeal to the Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, MOG Music urged her to review the policies and actions of the NCA and expressed the belief that she was part of the problems facing the country.



“Based on what they marketed we bought in and now we the citizens have to suffer at the hands of an incompetent @NCAGhana BOSS and team? Please review all the policies @UrsulaOwusuu1 you are one of the problems of our country,” he added.



The musician further implored President Nana Akufo-Addo not to let the alleged issues with MTN Ghana affect innocent citizens.



MOG Music suggested that the best place for the NCA boss and her supposed incompetent team would be the Ministry of Agriculture, implying a lack of suitability for their current positions.

“If you have an issue with @MTNGhana don’t take it out on the innocent citizens @NAkufoAddo with the greatest respect I think the best place this woman and her incompetent team have to be in the Agriculture Ministry



“Bad and ugly leadership at @NCAGhana,” the musician pleaded.













ADA/FNOQ