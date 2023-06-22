MOG Music dispels notion 'all churches' in Ghana are money-minded

Gospel musician, MOG Music

Gospel musician and pastor Nana Yaw Boakye, popularly known as MOG Music, has spoken out against the notion that all churches in Ghana are solely focused on money.

During an interview with Amansan Krakye, he emphasized that while there may be a few churches driven by financial gain, it is incorrect to generalize and assume that all churches share the same motive.



MOG Music expressed his perspective, stating, "If they say the church has now become too money-minded, I'll say not all of them. Maybe some few churches are doing that. It is said that one bad nut can spoil the whole soup, so it's only a few individuals doing it, and it's been generalized to all churches. But there are some genuine churches and men of God."



As a member of the Royal House Chapel, MOG Music took the opportunity to praise his own pastor, Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah, as an example of a genuine and selfless church leader.



He highlighted Reverend Ankrah's dedication to the work of winning souls for Christ and his commitment to supporting others.



MOG Music shared his personal experience, stating, "He's been very supportive in paying people's school fees and supporting young ministers like myself, so people shouldn't think all the church is concerned about is money making."

By shedding light on the positive contributions of churches and emphasizing the genuine intentions of some church leaders, MOG Music aims to challenge the prevailing notion that all churches in Ghana are solely focused on financial gain.



He believes that it is important to recognize the difference between those driven by money and those who are sincerely dedicated to serving God and positively impacting lives.







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho, Talkertainment and E-Forum on GhanaWeb TV here:





















ADA/MA