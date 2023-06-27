MOGmusic joins Grammy Academy

MOGmusic is now a member of the Recording Academy of the Grammy Awards.

Ghanaian gospel musician Nana Yaw Boakye, popularly known as MOGmusic, has achieved a significant milestone in his career by becoming a member of the Recording Academy of the Grammy Awards.

MOGmusic is the first Ghanaian gospel artist to be admitted into the Recording Academy, following the approval of his application by the Grammy Board.



Upon hearing the news, MOGmusic expressed his elation, stating that it felt like a dream come true. He sees his membership in the Recording Academy as a grace-filled opportunity to further elevate Africa and Ghana on the global music map.



In a tweet, he expressed his gratitude to the Recording Academy and stated that he is thrilled to be part of this prestigious family.



"Grace up, a step up. Another time and opportunity to put Africa and Ghana on the map. Thanks Recording Academy. Happy to be a member of this great family," his tweet on June 27, 2023, read.



He further noted that his admission into the academy is a motivation for him to do more as a gospel musician.

MOGmusic released his first album 'New Wine' in 2016 and has since won several awards including the Best Male Vocal Performance of the Year. He has won that category on two consecutive occasions - 2020 and 2021 at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



His second album, 'Better Me', was released in 2018. He recently launched his ‘Koinonia Phase II' album which has been doing well.



MOGmusic has collaborated and performed with numerous musicians, including Ohemaa Mercy, Joe Mettle, Denzel Prempeh, Jekalyn Carr, Danny Nettey, Nii Okai, Ron Kenoly.





The Grammy Academy



A publication on the Grammy Awards official website that announced the development said "As part of our annual marquee membership initiative, the Recording Academy has today officially extended invitations to nearly 3,700 music creators and industry professionals to join its 2023 New Member Class. Of the total invitations sent today, more than 2,800 invitees qualify to become Voting Members and more than 800 invitees qualify to become Professional Members."



Being a member of the Recording Academy, also known as the Grammy Recording Academy, is a significant recognition and privilege within the music industry. The Recording Academy is the organization responsible for organizing and presenting the Grammy Awards, which are widely regarded as the most prestigious music awards globally.



Membership in the Recording Academy is open to music professionals, including artists, songwriters, producers, engineers, and other industry personnel. It offers various benefits and opportunities to its members, including voting rights.



"From voting at the annual GRAMMY Awards to advocating for music people to championing music education and philanthropy, our membership powers everything we do at the Recording Academy. Each year, our membership continues to grow and evolve to reflect the ever-changing music industry, with every new class and every new member helping to cultivate a stronger, more vibrant, and more diverse music community.

"As active members of the Recording Academy, members play a vital role in shaping the future of the music industry locally via their respective Chapters as well as nationally," the Grammy Awards publication added.





