MPs are wicked for demanding an increment in ex-gratia – Prophet Kumchacha

Head Pastor of Heaven’s Gate Ministry, Prophet Kumchacha

The call by Members of Parliament (MPs) for an increment in their ex-gratia to the sum of GH¢600,000 has angered a section of Ghanaians who think that the parliamentarians are milking the country despite the numerous privileges they enjoy.

Popular preacher, Prophet Kumchacha born Nicholas Osei has joined these Ghanaians who feel that the demand made by the 275 MPs to have their ex-gratia increased is unnecessary.



Touching on the issue, Prophet Kumchacha told Amansan Krakye that he disagrees totally with the demand by the legislature since other public or civil servants are not treated the same after 30 years or more of diligent service to the nation.



He said: “Formally the MPs were given about GHS400,000 as ex-gratia and now I heard they want GHS600,000 but I totally disagree with them. The reason why disagree with the MPs is that in this country some public or civil servants diligently serve the government for about 30 to 35 years but go on retirement with some paltry amount.

He added on Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com that: “For example, a police officer who has been at post in the hot scorching sun with other issues like fighting armed robbers and they goes home with a small severance package after 30 years of service. When you compare others like soldiers, teachers, doctors, and other public officials it’s the same scenario where they serve this country at the peril of their lives but go home as beggars.



“So why should someone who only fights to become an MP for only four years go home with such a huge amount of money like GHC400,000 as ex-gratia and even that one they’re calling for an increment. As for this one me Osofo Kumchacha I will never agree with the MPs on this issue of increasing their ex-gratia meaning that they have shortchanged the rest of Ghanaians,” he concluded.