MTN Hitmaker S9: Kwacy Boat, RBJ sent packing

Kwacy Boat, RBJ have been evicted from the show

Season nine of the MTN Hitmaker continues to produce some exciting and thrilling performances.

The only rapper in this season's reality show, Kwacy Boat, was evicted after a poor showing in his performance last week and was joined by Ronnie Bryan Johnson also known as “RBJ”.



The remaining eight contestants in their fourth live performances did produce some exciting performances with judges Kaywa, Eazzy and Rex Omar giving their verdict on respective outputs.



The likes of Gabby Nova, Bryan, Kobby Tuesday and Adepa did great in their respective performances having received commendations from judges.



Other contestants including Nessa Cute, Mimi and Achiaa also did well in their performance but had to step up their performances in the next contest according to the judges.

For Josh Blakk it was an emotional performance for him as he took the opportunity to propose to his long-time girlfriend in a romantic fashion.



This year's competition themed "Unlock your flow" would see the remaining eight contestants battle it out for the GH¢120,000 recording deal.



You can vote for your favorite contestants via MTN Pulse App or texting their names to shortcode 1470 across all networks.