MTN's Stands In Worship Concert: Gospel icons to thrill audience in Kumasi

Official artwork for the event

Source: MTN

All is set for MTN's highly anticipated Stands In Worship Concert, slated for March 31, 2024, at the esteemed Golden Bean Hotel in Kumasi, beginning at 5 pm.

Anticipation is high among attendees eagerly awaiting the stirring performances by renowned gospel artists like Obaapa Christie, Kwaku Gyasi, ASP Kofi Sarpong, and Brother Sammy.



This event holds great significance as it marks a pivotal moment in Kumasi's cultural scene, being the city's inaugural event of this nature, signaling a new era in entertainment and promising an unforgettable experience for all.



The event's timing, coinciding with Easter celebrations, adds to the excitement, infusing the concert with deeper meaning by blending spiritual and cultural observances, fostering unity and introspection among the audience.

At its heart, the Stands In Worship Concert revolves around the theme of "Victory in the Blood: Celebrating Our Victory as a Nation," resonating deeply with themes of faith, resilience, and national pride.



Attendees can anticipate an evening filled with uplifting music, heartfelt worship, and a reaffirmation of the nation's collective spirit.