MUSIGA, GHAMRO not doing much for veteran artistes - Naa Amanua

Ghanaian veteran artiste, Naa Amanua

Veteran traditional musician, Naa Amanua, has called upon the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) to provide better support and treatment for aged musicians.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, she expressed concern about the challenges elderly musicians face in their old age, despite their contributions to the music industry.



Naa Amanua, known for her role in the music group Wulomei, finds it disheartening that musicians who have dedicated their lives to music often struggle to make ends meet as they age.



“I am in touch with most of the musicians in my age group and I tell you for a fact that things are not good with them. Many of them struggle to survive and it is a shame to see such musicians go through hard times because the systems that should help are not working well”, she said.



The 74-year-old veteran musician disclosed that she had personally visited GHAMRO to question the treatment of elderly musicians, expressing her frustration that many musicians from her generation are not living comfortably.



She emphasized the importance of providing assistance, especially when these musicians have valuable songs for which they should be receiving royalties.



“I personally went to GHAMRO very angry asking why they were not treating aged musicians well. My dear, it is not easy if you don’t have someone buying your medications for you at my age; life becomes unbearable. Why should it be so when most of my peers have quality songs they should be enjoying royalties from? MUSIGA and GHAMRO should sit up and do the needful,” she added.

Naa Amanua, also known as Mary Naa Amanua Dodoo, was the lead female singer for Wulomei, a Ghanaian music group founded in 1973.



She later joined Suku Troupe, contributing not only to music but also sharing her wisdom with the world. In 2018, she was honoured with the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Lifetime Achievement Honors.



ID/NOQ



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below



