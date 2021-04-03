MUSIGA abandoned me when I was sick – Kunta Kinte alleges

Kunta Kinta is a member of 'Bradez' Music Group

Kunta Kinta of Bradez Music fame has lamented that the Musicians Union Of Ghana (MUSIGA), of which he is a member, never paid him a visit or contributed a penny while he was sick.

Talking to Tony Best on Akoma FM’s Kwantenpon Drive on Thursday, April 1, Kunta Kinta, born Kwaku Nsiah Amankwaa, said he has been a member of MUSIGA since the duo’s release of their ‘1 Gallon’ hit song and he was surprised the Union never made any attempt to look for a member in crisis.



Reacting to rumors of his elder brother, Okyeame Kwame ignoring him when his sickness got tougher, the rapper said that fans should pay no attention to such false news.



“Okyeame Kwame is a very wonderful person and a lot of people don’t know his contributions as far as my health is concerned,” he confessed.

“He has paid for the services of all the doctors I’ve dealt with throughout these years. I have doctors who come to my house to check up on me every now and then.



“All bills on Okyeame Kwame and I think that’s amazing,“ Kunta Kinte said.