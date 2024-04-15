MUSIGA announces annual December festival to promote Ghana music

MUSIGA president, Bessa Simons

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has revealed it will organise an annual music festival every December to shine a spotlight on Ghanaian tunes.

The president of MUSIGA, Bessa Simons, shared this during an interview with Graphic Showbiz, where he said that the event is to enhance the visibility of authentic Ghanaian music and is targeted at fans and revellers from the diaspora during the holiday season.



This comes on the back of the successful ‘Year of Return’ and ‘Beyond the Return’ Initiatives by the Government of Ghana, which saw thousands of diasporans visiting the country



Bessa Simons was confident that the initiative would be a chance to boost the popularity of Ghanaian music both at home and around the world.



“We are planning to host a Ghana music festival every December for tourists and visitors to enjoy. This festival is going to bring music from all regions of Ghana and it is going to be so big. So let’s embrace our music, listen to our music, get used to our music, download our music and support our local artistes,” he said.



He further called on Ghanaians to be more assertive about playing Ghanaian music and to celebrate the cultural heritage of the country and not just in December.

“We encourage every radio station to play more Ghanaian music. You know, the more you hear your music, the more you get used to it, and it becomes embedded in us and we enjoy it more. It doesn't have to be only in December," he said.



