MUSIGA, family of A.B. Crenstil visit former president Kufuor

MUSIGA delegation and family of AB Crentsil visit ex-president John Agyekum Kufuor

Source: GNA

The leadership of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and the family of late Alfred Benjamin Crentsil (A.B. Crentsil) have paid a courtesy call on Ex-president John Agyekum Kufuor.

The group led by Mr. Bessa Simon, MUSIGA President, were at the residence of the Former President to officially inform him of the death and funeral arrangements of A.B. Crenstil.



The former President, who warmly received them, consoled the family and gave the assurance that he would support them to give the legendary musician a befitting burial.



The family, on their part, appreciated the kind gesture and announced the burial date and arrangement to the former president.



Meanwhile, A B Crenstil is expected to be buried privately on Saturday, November 5, 2022, after the performance of final funeral rites at the Community eight number Two JSS Park in Tema.



A.B. Crentsil, who is known both locally and internationally, was born on January 15, 1943, at Prestea in the then Western Region, and had his formal elementary school education at the Bedu Addo Methodist Primary and Rev. Cleveland Middle Schools.



After his middle school education, he was apprenticed as an electrician, following in the footsteps of his father.

He, however, abandoned the training and channeled all his energies toward his interest in music and pursued it as a career.



He mastered the rudiments of guitar playing and readied himself to play in live bands, with a profound gift for music composition and vocals.



A.B. Crenstil joined his first band, ‘Strollers Dance Band’ which was based in Takoradi in 1968 and subsequently played in other bands such as ‘Lantics’ in Takoradi and ‘El Dorados’ at Aboso.



He was a founding member of the ‘Sweet Talks Band,’ which was based at the ‘Talk Of The Town Hotel’ in Tema Community two, alongside seasoned musicians such as Mr. Smart Nkansah, the late Jewel Ackah, and Pope Flynn.



He formed his own band the ‘Ahenfo Band’ in 1982 and has 25 albums to his credit, with some of his hit songs being ‘Papa Samo’, ‘Landlord Abodwese’, ‘Devil’, and ‘Osokoo’.



Mr Crentsil, who worshiped with the Bethel Methodist Church at Tema Community eight for 52 years, left behind a wife, and eight children.