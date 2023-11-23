MUSIGA holds workshop in Kumasi to empower musicians for success

Kwabena Ofei - Kwadey Nkrumah, popularly known as Spikey will be at the workshop

Source: Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, Contributor

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) is thrilled to announce the second leg of its three-city training program, scheduled to take place at Mikado Hotel in Kumasi from November 27 to 29 as part of the ‘Leveraging Digital Tools to Generate Revenue’ project.

This project, sponsored by the Ghana Skills Development Fund (GSDF), aims to empower musicians and foster professional growth within the industry by equipping them with digital skills.



Following the success of the first edition in Accra, MUSIGA is committed to providing valuable insights and skills to musicians in Kumasi. The workshop will feature Kwabena Ofei - Kwadey Nkrumah, popularly known as Spikey, as the esteemed resource person. Spikey brings a wealth of experience and expertise to guide participants in navigating the digital landscape of the music industry.



The workshop will cover essential topics such as using digital tools to generate revenue, music business strategies, communication skills, and industry trends. Participants can expect engaging sessions, interactive discussions, and practical tips to enhance their careers in the music industry.



"We are excited to bring this valuable training to Kumasi, continuing our mission to support and uplift Ghanaian musicians," said S.K. Agyemang, General Secretary of MUSIGA. "Our partnership with GSDF underscores the importance of skill development in driving the growth and sustainability of the music industry."

Participants for the workshop will be drawn from the Ashanti, Eastern, Bono and Ahafo regions.



In all, thirty-two persons will be trained at the end of the workshop. A technical support centre will also be established at the MUSIGA head office in Accra to assist members in navigating the digital terrain.



The Ghana Skills Development Fund (GSDF) is a key player in supporting skill development initiatives in Ghana. Through strategic partnerships, GSDF contributes to the growth of various industries by fostering the development of a skilled and competitive workforce.