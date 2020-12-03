MUSIGA member goes wild over GH¢50m CapBuss fund

Emmanuel Emmel Kwame Edem Doe-Bruce

Source: Nana Reagan, Contributor

A member of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and CEO of EML Entertainment LTD Emmanuel Emmel Kwame Edem Doe-Bruce, has expressed worry over the delay in giving out loans from the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme (CAP) Business Support Scheme also known as CapBuss Fund.

According to Mr. Emmel who is also the Country Director of First Class Transporters, the Creative Arts Council are not being transparent with the disbursement of the GHC50 million from the Akufo-Addo government to the Creative Arts industry.



"It's a shame that as at now, the Anidasuo loan we heard about that the government has given to creative arts is still having issues and we the musicians union are finding it difficult to get our loans" he lamented



He further added that: "The coronavirus had brought a lot of hardship to the citizens and has affected the economy, due to the effect, the government or president we heard has disbursed some funds to every sector of the economy including the creative art sector, most of these sectors have received their funds excepts for a few including the majority of the creative art practitioners and this is very worrying.

Finance Minister, delivering the 2020 budget mid-year review before Parliament, indicated the government is allocating the money to cushion the Creative Arts and media. This has been confirmed by the interim president of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey but players are still complaining about accessing this fund.



"The president, the Land, and finance minister and other ministers have come out to say that they have given 50 million to the creative art and still the majority of the creative art are complaining they have not received their money from the creative art if the interim president of the creative art council has come out on radio station that the government has given the sector 50 million then what is really happening" he queried.

