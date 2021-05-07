MUSIGA partners with SIC Ghana to insure musicians

The insurance seeks to provide MUSIGA members with packages for hospitalization

The Musicians Union of Ghana(MUSIGA) has entered into a partnership with the State Insurance Corporation(SIC) Ghana. For comprehensive insurance coverage for all its members to secure them against ailments and chronic diseases.

The insurance coverage comes on the back of scathing criticisms against the union for not insuring its members, resulting in reports of musicians falling ill and not being able to foot their medical bills, thus denting the unions’ reputation.



Acting MUSIGA President Bessa Simons ratified the partnership agreement with SIC Ghana represented by the Head of Corporate Group Business Sales, Mr David Ankrah, this week.



The insurance cover starts with an annual premium of GHC50, which guarantees MUSIGA members a benefit of a comprehensive range of GH5000, packages for hospitalization in case of any unfortunate eventualities.



Mr Ankrah said, “We are giving them a permanent comprehensive cover of GHC 5000. We are giving them critical illness of GHC 2,500. We are also giving them hospitalization, that is when they are sick and they go to the hospital. After two days we are going to pay GHC 30 a day for a maximum of 30 days.”

“A list of diseases like the cancers, the cardiac arrests, the kidney failures and the likes. You will agree with me that when you get any of these diseases, you are not able to perform as you should. So in the event of you getting any such disease, we will come and pay an amount that will support you in treatment.”



The comprehensive insurance also covers the spouses of the members of the union.



Mr Simons reiterated, ” now and then you will hear people complaining about musicians being in hardships. So we realized that we have to start from somewhere to make sure that, at least there is something saved somewhere for musicians. All we need is for musicians to believe in what we are starting.”



Some musicians who are members of MUSIGA expressed their appreciation and plaudit for the initiative.