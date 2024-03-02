MUSIGA to host concert for up-and-coming artistes - Bessa Simons

Bessa Simons is the president of MUSIGA

President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons, has announced that the union will be holding a concert for rising musicians in Ghana on March 6, 2024.

He said that the concert, which is in partnership with the Akwaaba Festival, will take place at the forecourt of the National Theatre and will feature young musicians who do not usually have the exposure they need.



Bessa Simons said that this is an opportunity for young talents to display their potential and attract the attention of managers and the corporate world.



“We are collaborating with the Akwaaba Festival to have a show at the forecourt of the National Theatre and what we are doing is, the young, up-and-coming musicians who don't normally have big stages, lights, etc., to come and showcase their talents.



"We are inviting the managers, corporate world, just look at them and see if you can do business with them, because they are the future we have," he noted.



He added that on March 5, 2024, there will be a music and tourism workshop and health screening for musicians at the Accra Tourist Information Centre.

MUSIGA also plans to launch a project called ‘Let's Play Ghana Music’ on March 11, 2024, to revive people's interest in Ghanaian music.



He said that another concert at the Gold Coast Restaurant on March 30, 2024, will celebrate Highlife.



