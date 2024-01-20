MUSIGA to organise a musical show in memory of A. B. Crenstil

The late Alfred Benjamin Crentsil, known in showbiz as A. B. Crenstil

Source: GNA

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), in collaboration with the family of the late Alfred Benjamin Crentsil, known in showbiz as A. B. Crenstil, will hold a musical concert in his honour on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Mr. Richard Nana Adu-Bhonerg, the family spokesperson, told the Ghana News Agency that the memorial musical concert formed part of a two-day programme to celebrate the first anniversary of his passing.



There would be a memorial Thanksgiving service at the Bethel Methodist Church at Tema Community Eight on Sunday, January 21, 2024.



Mr. Adu-Bhonerg music legends, as well as upcoming artistes both local and international, cover genres like high-life, hip-life, reggae, and afro-beat, among others.



The free concert, held at Tema Community Eight Number Two JHS Park, would start at 10:00 hours.



He said the artistes had been tasked with performing at least one song from the late legend, A.B. Crentsil, in honour of his memory.



The late A.B. Crentsil, who was born on January 15, 1943, passed away at age 79 on July 13, 2022.

Born at Prestea in the then-Western Region, he had his formal elementary school education at the Bedu Addo Methodist Primary and Rev. Cleveland Middle Schools.



After his middle school education, he was apprenticed as an electrician, following in the footsteps of his father; however, he abandoned it and channelled all his energies towards his interest in music and pursued it as a career.



He mastered the rudiments of guitar playing and prepared himself to play in live bands, with a profound gift for musical composition and vocals.



A.B. Crenstil joined his first band, ‘Strollers Dance Band’, which was based in Takoradi, in 1968 and subsequently played in other bands such as ‘Lantics’ in Takoradi and ‘El Dorados’ at Aboso.



He was a founding member of the ‘Sweet Talks Band’, which was based at the ‘Talk of the Town Hotel’ in Tema Community 2, alongside seasoned musicians such as Mr. Smart Nkansah, the late Jewel Ackah, and Pope Flynn.



He formed his own band, the ‘Ahenfo Band’, in 1982 and has 25 albums to his credit, with some of the hits being ‘Papa Samo’, ‘Landlord Abodwese’, ‘Devil’, and ‘Osokoo’.