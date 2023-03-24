MUSIGA to vote on August 8

Bessa Simons, Acting President, MUSIGA

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has through a statement signed by its acting president, Bessa Simons, announced the date for its elections.

Below is the statement.



The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has ratified Tuesday, August 8, 2023, the date proposed by the Union’s National Election Committee for the national and regional elections.



NEC in an emergency meeting called to review the roadmap proposed by the election committee ratified the roadmap proposed by the election committee which is chaired by Peter Marfo, the outgoing Eastern Regional chairman of MUSIGA.



According to the roadmap, the voters register has been opened from March 20 to April 3, 2023. This is to allow members to check their status and eligibility.



Thereafter, the new voters’ register for the election will be compiled from April 4 to April 18, 2023. This will be followed by the exhibition of the new voter register from April 20 to April 23, 2023.



Contestants will then have the period before Tuesday, August 8, 2023, to run their campaigns for the elections to take place nationwide.

The Upper East Regional Chairman, Richard Abagna is of the view that “The earlier we have the elections for the Union to progress, the better for us since the elections are long overdue.”



This view is shared by most of the NEC members who believe that holding the elections will pave the way for the newly elected leaders to organize the biennial conference to work on the Union’s constitution among other issues.



The MUSIGA elections which were supposed to have been held in 2019 have been delayed due to a number of court cases against the Union that prevented the elections from taking place.



The last ruling by the Accra Labor and Justice Court in an injunction case filed against the elections stated that the elections could be held in line with the Determination of the Arbitration and Disciplinary Committee of the Union.



