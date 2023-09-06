Maame Animwaa set to shine as host of two exciting new shows on Starr FM

A flyer of the show to be hosted by Maame Animwaa

Source: Erica Nana Arthur, Contributor

In an exciting development for the Ghanaian radio scene, the dynamic and talented Maame Animwaa is set to lighten up the airwaves with her hosting duties on not one, but two new shows dubbed ‘Lunch Vibes’ and ‘Starr Showbiz Digest’ on Starr FM.

With her charisma, charm, and an unmistakable presence, Maame Animwaa born Donna Maame Ama Animwaa Bekoe, is poised to captivate audiences and make another mark, after being the host of Starr FM’s mid-morning show ‘ The Zone’.



Maame Animwaa has garnered a loyal following for her captivating presence on social media and previous radio and TV appearances. Her ability to connect with listeners on a personal level, coupled with her natural gift for storytelling, sets her apart as a promising talent.



The two new shows hosted by Maame Animwaa promise to be both entertaining and enlightening. ‘Lunch Vibes’ is going to be aired on weekdays from 1:00- 2: 00 p.m. and ‘Starr Showbiz Digest’ will be premiered in October every Saturday at 2:00 p.m. With her unique perspective, fresh ideas, and engaging interviewing style, she is expected to bring a breath of fresh air to the radio waves.



Starr FM, one of the leading radio stations known for its diverse programming and commitment to quality content, is adding these two new entertaining shows with Maame Animwaa, a decision that reflects the station’s dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry, offering listeners a wide array of programming that appeals to a broad audience.



Speaking about her upcoming role, Maame Animwaa expressed her excitement, saying, “I am truly honored and thrilled to be hosting not one but two new shows. I can’t wait to connect with our listeners, share stories, and engage in conversations that matter. It’s going to be an amazing journey, and I’m grateful for the opportunity.”



Maame Animwaa has garnered a loyal following for her captivating presence on social media and previous radio appearances. Her ability to connect with listeners on a personal level, coupled with her natural gift for storytelling, sets her apart as a promising talent.

She is gradually winning the hearts of her listeners on the radio after breaking away from her childhood dream of becoming a sports personality,



Known in the Ghanaian media space as Maame Animwaa, she is the first of three siblings and has a Bachelor's Degree in Oil and Gas Management after she opted out of a nursing school in the United Kingdom.



Maame started her basic school in Ghana at the Morning Star International School till age nine (9) when she relocated to the UK to join her mother. Growing up, young Animwaa wanted to pursue a career in sports so she enrolled in a sports school at her A level. She then went on to a sports College where she played football for the county.



As the first daughter of an African mother, her mother didn’t want to lose the woman in her so she asked her to pursue other professions rather than football. She said “My parents didn’t want to lose the woman in me because I would end up being the Tom-boy they didn’t want me to be, they were not up for me playing football as a girl”, Obediently, she went to a nursing school “I did nursing for my mother but later switched to Oil and Gas Management”. She also did a bit of Art.



Maame Animwaa after having her formative years in the UK decided to come back home (Ghana) to pursue a career in acting but according to her, she was encouraged to do media due to her good clear voice with excellent tone and modulation and her great communication skills and creativity to interact with listeners. She started as a host of a program on TV3, Gist Box, an entertainment segment. She later joined EIB Network’s GHOne as host of an entertainment segment, ‘The Zone’, and is currently co-host of Toast and now the host of ‘ Lunch Vibes’ and Starr Showbiz Digest’ on Starr FM.



Being in the Ghanaian media space for over two years, though she did an internship in the UK, Maame calls the experience “a learning experience and a fulfilling one with more than a thousand people listening to her on the radio.” She said her mentality as a media personality changed from when she started, and she thought that media was all about the glam and the command of the language but it is way more than that which requires lots of hard work, creative thinking, and ability to improvise and think “on the spot”, Ability to develop your style and lastly a good sense of humor.

She said, she was able to overcome shyness and timidity with the help of Nana Aba Anamoah who has been her support system and a mentor in the media space, though she aspires to be as strong as her mother who single-handedly nurtured her with good morals and confidences to face her fears.



Aside from her growing feet in the media, Maame Animwaa is an entrepreneur and owns a cocktail business, she also runs her mother’s businesses as well as gearing up to impact young Ghanaians to be bold and not allow fear to hold them back, with a foundation she will soon launch.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards