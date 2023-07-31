Maame Serwaa flaunts her curvy body in intense workout video

Kumawood sensation, Maame Serwaa

Kumawood sensation, Maame Serwaa, has once again captivated netizens with a sneak peek into her workout routine, showcasing her stunning curves that have been artfully sculpted in all the right places.

In a video shared by popular blogger, Mari Gyata, Maame Serwaa was seen confidently displaying her well-defined figure during an intense workout session.



The actress seemed to deliberately emphasize her curvaceous backside, at times engaging in squats and bending movements while skillfully lifting weights.



The video highlights Maame Serwaa's dedication to her fitness journey, revealing her commitment to maintaining a strong and healthy physique.



Over the years, Maame Serwaa has garnered a massive following due to her exceptional acting talent and charming personality.

However, in recent times, she has been equally admired for promoting body positivity and self-love.





