Entertainment

Maame Serwaa's racy birthday photo gets fans talking

Actress Maame Serwaa's photo released on her 20th birthday

In commemorating her 20th birthday, actress Maame Serwaa shared a risque photograph of herself on social media. The showbiz personality, known in real life as Clara Amoateng Benson, was full of praise as she captioned the picture with words of gratitude to her Creator for the blessings bestowed on her.

Having been in the industry for 13 years and garnered huge following as a result of her prowess, the Kumasi-based actress authored that "it hasn't been as rosy as it seems, it comes with its own struggles. But with hard work and determination, I'm at the peak of my game."



"I owe it to MYSELF to not sleep nor slumber but work towards my dreams and aspirations to attain the highest heights on my vision board. To God be the glory for he has shown to the world the purpose of my creation.



"Not forgetting the love and support shown to me by Family, friends, my fans, industry players & the media."



While congratulatory messages and birthday wishes are hurled at her from followers, friends and some industry folks, her picture appears to be attracting more comments than the text.



With a makeup and what looks like a new hairstyle, the busty actress who has spent two decades on earth donned a bodycon. An obviously elated Maame Serwaa showed skin as her thighs and cleavage were left uncovered.





Obaa Serwaa way3 me nyinaa..????, Serwaa ampaame, Serwaa brakatu, akcnc bekum ohianii, adepa na 3tcn neho. Whaaaaatttt ahocf3 mu bayern Munich. Wosi pi na wosi ta.. awurade nyame ????????????????????. Machine Gun baakop3???? — 77???????? (@MichaelAddai12) August 19, 2020

The pic isn't nice. I don't know what you're trying to prove with this plenty make up. You should fire the photographer. — ????????????? s?? a??? (Recovery)? (@eagleyez_7) August 19, 2020

the photographer did nothing, the one responsible for the make up shud be banned from going make ups kraa



wama na y3 s3 nnocma — She_loves_Larruso (@3pacMira) August 19, 2020

toy kraa bi nice

Make ups like this are meant for the dead — She_loves_Larruso (@3pacMira) August 19, 2020

This one de3 nbs CHUNG LEE from street fighter ooo eeiii ????????????????. That’s right — 77???????? (@MichaelAddai12) August 19, 2020

U hv painted ur face like u are going to support Ghana at the world cup.

How can God even recognize u n bless u???????? — Mitch???? (@BlinxRichie) August 19, 2020

Make up of 600 layers of Azar paint and editing of 365 days just to post picture... the struggle women go through to impress men — 2Legit2quit?? (@Inkredible_B) August 19, 2020

@realmaameserwaa is that You???

Anyways happy birthday to you and Amen to all your wishes dear. pic.twitter.com/QIITEGEWxR — Gob3 1gh korkor 50ps ???? (@BMosoo) August 19, 2020

Happy Birthday Serwaa ,,,,, but this make-up dieer we can take do groundnut soup ooo.Enjoy your day — Nungua Yooli (@iamjoojo) August 19, 2020

Your makeup nu de? Shiifo paaa ooo???????????? pic.twitter.com/WKNcfiA1Sz — Sobolo (@IKhobbies) August 19, 2020

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.