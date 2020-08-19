4
Entertainment Wed, 19 Aug 2020

Click for Market Deals →

Maame Serwaa's racy birthday photo gets fans talking

Maame Serwaa Breasts Actress Maame Serwaa's photo released on her 20th birthday

Listen to the Article

In commemorating her 20th birthday, actress Maame Serwaa shared a risque photograph of herself on social media. The showbiz personality, known in real life as Clara Amoateng Benson, was full of praise as she captioned the picture with words of gratitude to her Creator for the blessings bestowed on her.

Having been in the industry for 13 years and garnered huge following as a result of her prowess, the Kumasi-based actress authored that "it hasn't been as rosy as it seems, it comes with its own struggles. But with hard work and determination, I'm at the peak of my game."

"I owe it to MYSELF to not sleep nor slumber but work towards my dreams and aspirations to attain the highest heights on my vision board. To God be the glory for he has shown to the world the purpose of my creation.

"Not forgetting the love and support shown to me by Family, friends, my fans, industry players & the media."

While congratulatory messages and birthday wishes are hurled at her from followers, friends and some industry folks, her picture appears to be attracting more comments than the text.

With a makeup and what looks like a new hairstyle, the busty actress who has spent two decades on earth donned a bodycon. An obviously elated Maame Serwaa showed skin as her thighs and cleavage were left uncovered.

View this post on Instagram

Many times I have wondered, Why on earth has it been so blissful? Am I the apple of God's eye? While my age mates were busily extracting money, attention and devotion from parents and family, I was blessed enough to be the one giving it. The joy of my home, a star to the world, and a blessing to many. Don't get it twisted, it hasn't been as rosy as it seems, it comes with its own struggles. But with hard work and determination, I'm at the peak of my game. I owe it to MYSELF to not sleep nor slumber but work towards my dreams and aspirations to attain the highest heights on my vision board. Me, Myself and I am the only reason why I am here right now. To God be the glory for he has shown to the world the purpose of my creation. Not forgetting the love and support shown to me by Family, friends, my fans, industry players & the media. Thank you GOD???????? Thank you to ME Thank you GHANA???????? HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME ????????????& HAPPY 13TH OF HARDWORK IN THE INDUSTRY ???? ????: @b.gray.pixels Dress: @everything__girlieworld MUA: @makhindayspa_official Skin: @pinamangcosmetics Hair: @silverhairgh

A post shared by AMOATENG BENSON CLARA???? (@officialmaameserwaa) on

















Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Related Articles: