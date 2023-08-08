Mabel Okyere bags nomination for Ghana Outstanding Women Awards 'GOWA23'

Ghanaian gospel singer, Mabel Okyere

Source: Dan Lartey

Ghanaian gospel sensation, Mabel Okyere, has received a nomination at the 6th edition of the Ghana Oustanding Women Awards.

She earned a nomination for the Ghana Oustanding Woman in Music category, which features the likes of Wendy Shay, Ruth Adjei, Jayana, and Eno Barony.



Mabel currently has one of the biggest gospel songs in the country, titled 'Anyounyam'.



Her song which fans have termed ‘Ahay3kwanho’ has since been trending on social media for weeks.

However, 2023 marks Mabel Okyere’s tenth anniversary in the Gospel industry, and she hopes to commemorate the occasion on October 29.



More details will be communicated soon.