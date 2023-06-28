Maddy Maz Naz comes in hot with the new single, 'BGT'

Maddy Maz Naz

Ghanaian singer Maddy Maz Naz switches the gears as she comes in blazing with her new single BGT (Bad Gyal Thing).

She shows her musical prowess by giving fans this energetic dance hall record set to keep her stock soaring.



This single follows the success of her single ‘I Don’t Wanna Hold Back’. She also featured alongside Bow Wow, Gucci Mane, The Game, Sean Kingston, and more on Bently Record’s Legends Chronicles 1.0



A passionate fashion expert, Maddy Maz Naz has transitioned beautifully into the music scene, signed to US-based label Bently Records.

BGT is a statement, that declares that Maddy is fully ready for a takeover. BunnyBeatz produced the song.



According to Maddy Maz Naz, the BGT was inspired by “dancing non-stop”, and this single is taking over the dancefloor.



