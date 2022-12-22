0
'Made In Taadi' was suspended due to venue challenges - Kinaata explains

Thu, 22 Dec 2022

This year's 'Made In Taadi' event was cancelled on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

The creator of the event, Ghanaian rapper and singer-songwriter Kofi Kinaata has revealed what led to the decision.

"We didn't get a venue. The Jubilee Park [the usual venue] is now a temporary market because of the renovation work happening at Market Circle," he explained.

He turned his attention to another unavailable venue.

"There is a construction happening at the Poly [Takoradi Technical University] Park as well. I think an astroturf work or so," he said.

"The annual attending crowd is also too much to take anywhere else," he added.

Nhyira Addo half-seriously asked he blocks some roads to hold the show.

"Even at the Jubilee Park, the roads are obstructed when we have the event," he said, to highlight the overflow of his popular programme experiences.

Notwithstanding the 'Mercy' hitmaker's annual show's 2022 suspension, he asked: "Everyone to come to Takoradi because there is going to be so many festive events all over the place to enjoy."

Kofi Kinaata was Accra-based Asaase FM earlier today, Wednesday, December 21.

His latest work is a single titled 'Everyday (Essikafo Ammba Ntem)'.

This Friday, December 23, 2022, Kinaata joins fellow Sekondi-Takoradi native and Highlife legend Gyedu-Blay Ambolley at the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill for an event dubbed: 'The Bronya Experience'; to wit, 'The Christmas Experience'.

Source: classfmonline.com
