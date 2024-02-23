'Magical' Sarkodie is Africa’s biggest rapper – Nana Akomea

Sarkodie

Nana Akomea, Chief Executive Officer of the Intercity-State Transport Corporation (Intercity STC), has celebrated the talent of award-winning rapper Sarkodie.

Speaking as a guest on the Thursday, February 23, 2024, edition of Starr FM’s Starr Chat hosted by Bola Ray, the politician crowned Sarkodie as Africa’s biggest rapper.



“Sarkodie is the biggest rapper in Africa, I don’t know how that chap does it, but it’s magical. I can’t imagine myself going over the rhymes and rhythms,” he eulogised.



On his music preferences and favourite acts, Nana Akomea underscored that his taste cuts across the old and new, as he named the likes of Nana Ampadu, Amerado, and Ga music group Wulomei as some of his favourites.



Nana Akomea, recently named vice chairman of the New Patriotic Party presidential campaign team, stressed the need for policies to ensure that Ghanaians in the entertainment and arts industry earn well from their crafts.



Watch the full interview below:





GA/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Meanwhile, watch the most recent episode of The Lowdown GhanaWeb TV below:



