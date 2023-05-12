Magician performs magic tricks at GhanaWeb studio; Kesse makes a comeback

This episode of E-Forum on GhanaWeb TV hosts Kesse, now Mike Kesse, a one-time secular musician whose decision to do gospel, according to him, has paid off.

He sits with host, Abrantepa, for a riveting conversation about his past, why he is now a gospel musician, how yet-to-be-released secular songs that featured him should be handled by the musicians who engaged his services as well as his new song ‘Amazing Love’.



The former Mentor and Project Fame contestant also opens up about whether or not he would perform any of his secular songs while disclosing the level of his church’s contribution to his career since he turned a new leaf.



Standup comedians Kojo PJay and Jerry also talk about the progress of comedy in Ghana as the former readies for his comedy special ‘Outside the Box’ at Snap Cinemas, on May 13, 2023.



One man who has gained a spotlight following his appearance on various comedy shows, Bernard The Magician, also makes an appearance on E-Forum to discuss his growth, his contribution to the arts, challenges, as well as his upcoming show Magic Within Me, slated for May 20, 2023.

